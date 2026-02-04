‘Feeling great’: Quarterback Drake Maye ready to go as Super Bowl nears

SAN FRANCISCO, California — There’s no question that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be ready to play in Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

“I’m feeling great. I’m so fortunate to be out here with these guys,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old coughed in between questions, but he emphasized he was looking forward to getting back out there for a normal week of practice before the big game, after sitting out last week’s practice due to a shoulder injury and illness. Although the week leading up to the Super Bowl is nothing but normal.

“Felt good Monday, looking forward to getting back out there today and tomorrow, and Friday and having a normal week - so looking forward to that, and feeling good,” he said.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel said he thought the week started off great in California, praising his quarterback for why the Patriots were competitors in the Super Bowl in the first place.

“His success and his performance are a large part of why we’re here,” he states.

10 years ago, the young quarterback was in the same stadium, just in a different position than he is now. His dad took him to watch Super Bowl 50 at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California - the game featured the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. He was just 13 years old at the time.

“My dad was fortunate enough to bring me out here and have the chance to watch the Super Bowl as a young kid and just knowing that I’m here now - is a full circle moment,” he said.

“And just thanks to my dad for making a middle school kid’s dream come true and now I get a chance to make my own dream come true,” he said.

Wednesday and Thursday’s practice days are the most important, emphasized Maye and his coach, saying it was the time for the team to be all hands-on deck but to continue fine-tuning what they’ve been working on all season.

“We already have a game plan in, but make sure we try and execute it and just fine tune what we’ve been working on all season and that’s bring our identity on the road,” said Maye.

“I said I’m not excited at all, I feel like excitement is a little different emotion. Right now, I just want to work,” said Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs.

“We got three days for practice, four days for preparation, I just feel like take it one day at a time - don’t make it for more or less than what it is, but I got to have the same mindset I’ve been having,” he said.

“We want to make sure that now they’re stimulated, they’re engaged, they’re locked in, moving forward here - first, second, and third, red zone in situations...so that’s why I think the next 48 hours I think will be really important,” said Vrabel.

Maye has been highly praised for his attitude throughout the season and the way he has carried the team, by legends like Tom Brady, and by his teammates, including Diggs.

“He’s still super young, but he’s had a lot of success, but as I’ve grown closer to him, I’m a huge fan of him,” he said.

“He’s like a mini-inspiration to be that young, to be that mature, and to be able to play at a high level is something that I’ve always wanted as a young player,” he continued.

“I think now that I’m in the NFL I’m trying to model my game after myself,” said Maye.

“I wouldn’t say I try to model my game after anybody anymore. I’m at the stage where I’m an NFL quarterback, I’m trying to make a name for myself,” he said.

Maye also emphasized that he’s super thankful for the fans who have supported the team all season, speaking of the “I love Drake Maye” shirts that have gone viral online.

“I think it’s something that even my wife had started to wear - I try not to tell her to wear it, but I think like I said many times the way the Boston, New England area has embraced me and embraced us this year as a team has just been special,” he said.

“There’s no better fan base that I’ve ever played for. And I’m just so fortunate to be in my position to get a chance for kids to look up to me and just try to be myself and get a chance to shine a light on things that are bigger than football,” he said.

