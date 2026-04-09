Feds warn fans of counterfeit merchandise ahead of FIFA World Cup

WASHINGTON — As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, federal authorities are warning sports fans to remain vigilant against criminals seeking to profit from the global event by selling counterfeit merchandise.

“Every year, major international sporting events attract bad actors who attempt to cash in by selling fake jerseys, hats, tickets and memorabilia,” ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These counterfeit goods are often marketed online and in person, preying on fan enthusiasm and making it difficult to identify authentic products from fraudulent ones,” Wall said.

Throughout the year, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations directorate, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and state and local law enforcement work through the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center to identify and disrupt the sale of counterfeit goods, Wall said.

These efforts target international shipments, online marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and retail outlets involved in illicit trade.

Last year alone, authorities seized more than 276,000 counterfeit sports-related items valued at over $33 million as part of nationwide enforcement actions, officials said.

With the World Cup drawing a global audience, ICE expects similar criminal activity and is taking proactive steps to protect consumers and legitimate businesses, Wall said.

ICE also has a “True Fans Keep It Real” campaign that educates consumers about the risks of counterfeit goods and provides resources to help fans make informed purchasing decisions.

Officials offered the following tips for consumers:

Shop only at trusted retail locations.

Remember, criminals often use legitimate product photos on their websites, even when they sell fraudulent products.

Use caution before buying expensive items from unfamiliar online sellers. Buying merchandise from reputable, authorized dealers helps ensure that your transaction is safe and concerns are handled responsibly.

Look out for poor quality, sloppy stitching, missing security labels, or irregular markings on apparel.

Always purchase tickets from a respected source. If you purchase tickets on the secondary market, stick with reputable companies and double-check the website’s guarantee.

Check online bank statements. Keep a record of purchases and copies of confirmation pages, and compare them to bank statements. If there is a discrepancy, report it immediately.

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