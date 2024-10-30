Federal assistance approved for Lynnfield businesses impacted by raging 6-alarm fire

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Businesses at the Lynnfield shopping center that were gutted by raging flames last month have some financial relief coming their way.

The U.S. Small Business Association approved Governor Maura Healey’s request for federal assistance to the several businesses affected by the September 10 fire at Post Office Square.

The raging late-night 6-alarm fire damaged closed five businesses and impacted the livelihoods of dozens. The request allows impacted businesses to apply for low-interest, long-term Economic Injury and Disaster Loans up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

“So much hard work is gone within two hours and now I’m looking at it and it’s making me cry inside,” Old Towne Market co-owner Mohammed Oheduzzamann said.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the fabric of our communities,” said Governor Healey in a statement. “These loans will be crucial to helping these businesses recover financially, and I’m thankful to the SBA for quickly approving our request for assistance. We encourage all eligible businesses to apply for this assistance.”

