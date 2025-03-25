FBI offers $10k reward for info on Boston man who went missing in Maine

The FBI is offering a large reward for any information that leads investigators to the location of a Boston man who went missing almost two decades ago.

In a press conference Tuesday, investigators said they are offering $10,000 for info that leads to Miguel Oliveras. The Boston native disappeared in 2006 while visiting a former girlfriend in Portland, Maine.

Miguel had no ties to Maine and no other reason to be there. Miguel Oliveras’ mother told Boston 25 News in 2024 that she believes her son was set up for murder.

“As a mother, I feel it. Someone hurt him. He’s out there somewhere in Maine,” she said.

18 years ago, Miguel Oliveras lived in Boston, but he was last seen in Portland, Maine where he was visiting his on-again, off-again girlfriend, who was dancing at a strip club called Platinum Plus. On the night of September 3, 2006, Miguel was asked to leave the club. The moment was recorded on the club’s surveillance camera, which is the last known image of him.

“Once he’s escorted out on closed-circuit TV. You see him kind of walk into the parking lot and then never seen again. Ever,” Portland, Detective Lieutenant Nick Goodman said told Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

Gonzales believes Miguel’s former girlfriend lured him to Maine. Myrna says the girlfriend didn’t just invite the reluctant Miguel to Portland, she paid for his Greyhound Bus ticket from Boston. After Miguel disappeared, Myrna’s sister-in-law told Myrna she talked to the girlfriend.

Investigators have had no luck talking to the former girlfriend or anyone who came in contact with Miguel in Maine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

