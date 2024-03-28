‘Honor and distinction’: FBI mourns passing of Massachusetts native James Bernazzani

CANTON, Mass. — The FBI law enforcement community is mourning the passing of former Special Agent in Charge James Bernazzani, a Massachusetts native who helped lead the nation’s counterterrorism efforts following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Bernazzani died Sunday in Biloxi, Mississippi, according to his obituary and the FBI. He was 68.

Bernazzani, who made the New Orleans area his home for many years, served as deputy director of law enforcement at the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the FBI said in a statement.

In 2006, Bernazzani was honored with the 2006 Presidential Medal for Meritorious service by then-FBI Director Robert Mueller for his actions following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, the FBI said.

His FBI career centered on “leading efforts to identify, penetrate, and neutralize organized criminal groups, notably international terrorism organizations,” federal officials said.

“Jim served the American people and this city with honor and distinction for 24 years,” FBI New Orleans Special Agent in Charge Lyonel Myrthil said in a statement. “He played a critical role during terrorism investigations including post-9/11 and in helping the city recover after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita and we thank him for his spirited service.”

James Bernazzani (Jim Bernazzani/LinkedIn)

A once-aspiring professional ice hockey player, master carpenter and Harvard-educated teacher, Bernazzani formerly taught at a Catholic boys’ school, according to a biographical profile in New Orleans Magazine in 2007.

“I taught them how to build houses,” Bernazzani, a third-generation carpenter of Italian descent, was earlier quoted as telling the magazine.

His ambitions to play professional hockey led him to become a standout at Framingham College and he was later scouted by the Detroit Red Wings, according to New Orleans Magazine. Those dreams were shattered in 1977 when Bernazzani broke his leg in a pickup game. He was invited to try out for the U.S. Olympic hockey team. He didn’t make the team and he hung up his skates.

Bernazzani left Boston to teach at the American School in Mexico City, the magazine reported. He later applied to the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

According to the article, in 1982, Agent Edward N. Quinn, a longtime friend, persuaded Bernazzani to apply to the FBI.

Bernazzani started his career in New Orleans in June 1984 straight out of the FBI Training Academy at Quantico, Virginia, the FBI said. He later retired after serving as head of the New Orleans Division from April 13, 2005 to May 9, 2008.

Bernazzani reported to the New Orleans Division as a new agent in October 1984, where he worked international and domestic terrorism investigations, the FBI said. He was also a member of the SWAT team. In January 1991, Bernazzani transferred to Washington, D.C., where he worked extraterritorial cases involving terrorist actions taken against U.S. citizens in Western Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

He was subsequently promoted to the FBI Headquarters Counterterrorism Section, where he was responsible for the development and maintenance of national strategies countering the international threat, the FBI said. Bernazzani then worked counterterrorism-related jobs, including leading a Joint Terrorism Task Force in Houston and serving as chief of Iran/Hezbollah operations at FBI Headquarters.

One day after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Bernazzani was transferred to assist in countering any further actions taken against U.S. interests, the FBI said. In May 2002, he was promoted to deputy director for law enforcement at the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center. In May 2003, he was again promoted, this time to deputy director of the newly formed Terrorist Threat Integration Center.

When he was appointed as special agent in charge of FBI New Orleans, Bernazzani acted as deputy assistant director for international terrorism investigations and operations handled by the FBI.

Bernazzani “was a great man, known by many in the Commonwealth, the nation and the world as a leader on anti- and counterterrorism,” his nephew, Jim Bernazzani, said in an email to Boston 25 on Thursday.

“He lived his life to uphold the Constitution and the safeguarding of the Americans domestically and abroad,” his nephew said.

Bernazzani will be laid to rest in Canton next week, his nephew said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group