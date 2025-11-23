Father and son killed, 2nd child hurt in ‘horribly tragic’ crash in New England city

BRISTOL, Conn. — A father and his son were killed, and a second child was injured, after the car they were riding in left the road and struck a tree in a New England city on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a car that had struck a tree in the 600 block of Willis Street in Bristol, Connecticut, shortly before 11 a.m. began life-saving and extrication measures, Bristol Police Lieutenant Ulric F. Berube said in a news release.

A 35-year-old man and his two boys, ages 12 and 10, were rushed to a local hospital. The man and his 12-year-old son died from their injuries. The 10-year-old boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were residents of Waterbury, Connecticut. Police didn’t release their names.

Bristol Police Chief Mark Morello shared a heartfelt statement after the crash.

“The Bristol Police Department and the entire city extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” Morello said in the statement. “This tragedy is especially difficult given the young age of the deceased passenger, the upcoming holidays, and our hearts ache.”

Bristol Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu also issued a statement, calling the crash “horribly tragic.”

Morello said support was being made available for first responders, given the nature and ages of those involved.

Anyone with information on the crash or who has surveillance footage is urged to contact police at 860-584-3035.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group