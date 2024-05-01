Father facing charges after child ingests fentanyl in Lynn

LYNN, Mass — A man is facing charges following an incident where his child ingested fentanyl, officials confirm to Boston 25 News.

Kelvin Lazala was arrested on April 10 on charges of trafficking, possession of a large capacity feeding device and assault and battery on a child ( permitting substantial bodily injury to a child), according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office confirmed to Boston 25 News that Lazala was arrested following an incident in Lynn where his seven-year-old child ingested fentanyl.

A spokesperson with the Department of Children and Families tells Boston 25 they received a report and investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

