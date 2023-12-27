Famous steakhouse chain opens first Massachusetts location

BOSTON — A world-famous steakhouse has opened its doors in Boston.

STK offers brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as happy hour featuring menu items like wagyu meatballs, truffle fries, and tacos.

With locations in Los Angeles, Dubai, New York, London, Salt Lake City and Miami, STK has proved itself to be one of the best steakhouses in the world.

The Boston location is located in the Back Bay on 222 Berkley Street. It will serve its world-famous prime-cut meats, seafood, sides, and creative cocktails.

