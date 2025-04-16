Famous haunted mansion in Mass. city listed for sale. Take a look inside

GARDNER, Mass. — One of the most haunted homes in New England just hit the market.

The S.K. Pierce Victorian mansion at 4 West Broadway in Gardner is on sale for $1.2 million, according to a Laer Realty Partners listing.

The seven-bed, three-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1875, spans three full floors of “historic grandeur and chilling intrigue,” the listing states.

The infamous home is zoned for residential or commercial occupancy.

“Famed for its paranormal activity and globally recognized by ghost hunters, history buffs, and thrill-seekers alike, this property is the ultimate opportunity to create a destination Airbnb, boutique B&B, or unforgettable event venue that guests will travel far and wide to experience,” the listing reads.

The home has been cited as the second most haunted house in Massachusetts and the ninth most haunted in America, according to the mansion’s official website.

“Guests have experienced everything from voices, chanting, full body apparitions, moving furniture, screens flying off windows, slamming doors, the sounds of footsteps on the stairs and halls, sudden temperature changes, foul odors, shadow people, and an ominous lions roar which can shake the house,” the website states. “Others have felt the pressure of hands actually pushing them. One visitor felt that a presence was attempting to push her down the steps while another was almost forced out of a third-floor window.”

Paranormal experts have also claimed that the entities in the mansion are the “most advanced” they have ever seen.

Sylvester Pierce was a wealthy businessman who built the mansion in the 1880s. He achieved his fortune as the owner of the S.K. Pierce and Sons Furniture Company.

The success of the company and the furniture industry led to Gardner being known as “Chair City."

