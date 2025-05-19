Family of man dragged to death by Red Line train reaches $5 mil settlement with MBTA

BOSTON — A settlement has been reached between the MBTA and the family of the 39-year-old man who was dragged to his death by a Red Line train in 2022.

Robinson Lalin died after getting his arm stuck between the doors as the train left Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. According to sources, Lalin was dragged by the train for some distance.

The train’s system to prevent such an accident failed. That technology is supposed to cause doors to automatically re-open if blocked from closing by an obstruction.

In a statement to Boston 25, the MBTA said its own investigators also found an issue with the train’s door caused by a “short circuit.”

Court documents show the MBTA will pay Lalin’s family 5 million dollars to settle a lawsuit. They reached the settlement last month.

In a statement provided by his attorney attorney Robinson Lalin’s nephew, Kelvin Lalin, said he is “glad the case is resolved and he accomplished his goal for some justice for his brother Robinson.”

A source tells 25 Investigates the train traveled several stops before the operator even became aware someone fell off.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the MBTA for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

