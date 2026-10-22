Family, friends honor Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer 13 years after her death

DANVERS, Mass. — Thursday marks 13 years since 24-year-old Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer was killed.

Philip Chism, now 25, was just 14 years of age when he strangled Colleen Ritzer, his algebra teacher, and repeatedly stabbed her with a box cutter in a Danvers High School bathroom in 2013. He then used a recycling bin to bring her body into nearby woods.

Each year, Ritzer’s family honors her life and legacy by encouraging the community to perform random acts of kindness and share those acts on social media.

The effort brings family, friends, and community members together to remember Ritzer through kindness.

On Friday, the family is also hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Augustine Church in Andover.

Donations from the blood drive will go to Boston Children’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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