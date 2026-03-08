Family displaced, cat rescued after fire in townhouse in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. — A cat was rescued, and a family was displaced after a fire tore through a townhouse in Ipswich on Saturday night.

According to the Ipswich Fire Department, calls came in at approximately 5:56 p.m. reporting an outside fire that was threatening a structure at 5 Rosewood Drive.

Crews from both the Ipswich and Rowley Fire Department responded immediately and arrived to find heavy fire spreading on the front of a five-unit row of attached townhouses.

A working fire was declared, and firefighters immediately attacked the flames on the front of the building using a handline.

Flames on the front of the building were knocked down quickly, but they had already begun to spread into an attic space.

Firefighters helped keep flames from spreading through the inside of the building by making an aggressive, interior attack, and thankfully the sprinklers inside the buildings had gone off.

The unit where the fire originated sustained significant fire damage. Residents of that unit were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross of Massachusetts

According to the Ipswich Fire Department, residents of the building’s other four units were able to return once the fire was out and carbon monoxide was ventilated. There were no reported injuries.

There were no injuries, however a cat was rescued.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious; however it remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

