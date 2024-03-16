Family of Boston hit and run victim warn of ‘dangerous’ intersection

BOSTON — Melissa Rondan has been laid up on her couch for two days, nursing injuries to the left side of her body. The 60-year-old Mattapan resident said she was the victim of a hit and run while trying to cross Cummins Hwy by Bismarck St. Wednesday morning.

“I said, Oh my God, the car hit me. Then I dropped on my left side,” Rondan said.

Rondan said she was trying to get to her bus stop to go to work when a dark green minivan clipped her in the middle of the crosswalk. Rondan said the driver stopped for brief moment, then drove away. Boston Police responded to scene and filed an incident report. No arrests have been made.

“I want that person to know I’m a human being. I don’t care if they don’t have a license or insurance, but you should have stopped to see if I was hurt,” Rondan said. “To just keep going? You can’t do that to people.”

Rondan was treated and released from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is expected to recover. Her daughter, Shanira Eccleston, said that section of Cummins Hwy has always been a dangerous place to cross. One neighbor said they’ve been asking the city for years to install lights at that intersection.

Eccleston can’t understand why the driver didn’t stop, especially when the incident happened at 7:30 a.m.

“If it was an accident, just stop and check to see if she’s okay. They didn’t and that’s what hurts me and I think hurts her the most,’ Eccleston said.

BPD did not respond to a request for comment.

