MENDON, Mass. — Families across Massachusetts are buying their Christmas trees this weekend.

Boston 25 News Photo Journalist Bob Murdock gave us a closer look at all of the excitement at Vandervalk Farm and Winery

Families cut down their Christmas Trees at Vandervalk Farm and Winery

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group