Falling tree nearly crushes car in Newton

NEWTON, Mass. — Two people avoided serious injury on Monday after a falling tree nearly crushed their car.

Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Chestnut Street and Byfield Road.

Witnesses say a tree fell into the middle of the roadway, narrowly missing a white SUV.

Pictures show the SUV resting atop a large branch, requiring a tow truck to get it off.

The two occupants in the SUV both refused medical attention, according to police.

Chestnut St is closed between Beacon Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

