COHASSET, Mass. — Cohasset police shut down a portion of King Street Monday night after a large tree fell into the road, pulling down power lines.

Hundreds of households were without power, as downpours and strong winds whipped through the region.

National Grid estimated power restoration by late Monday night.

Police urged drivers to use alternative routes, as King Street between 3A and Pond Street remained closed.

Fallen tree pulls down power lines in Cohasset, knocks out electricity

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