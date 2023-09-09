Fallen tree hit and kills Massachusetts man while camping in Vermont

BOSTON — The heat that has gripped much of the nation seeped into New England on Friday, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early while powerful thunderstorms also swept through the region.

A Massachusetts man was killed early Friday and his fiancee was seriously injured when a tree fell on them during a storm while they were camping in Somerset, Vermont, police said. High winds downed downs tree limbs and power lines across the region, leaving tens of thousands without power in Massachusetts and Maine.

The mayor of Boston declared a heat emergency with cooling centers opening around the city.

In Lowell, Massachusetts, where none of the 28 schools have air conditioning, all classes remained closed on Friday for safety reasons. The temperature was expected to reach a high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), with the humidity making it feel like 95 F (35 C).

Other schools in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire were also closed or sent students home early — and curtailed after-school activities.

Electric fans were delivered to schools to help keep teachers and students comfortable as temperatures approached 90 F on Thursday in parts of New England. Most of the public schools in Boston have access to air conditioning, but the city would supply water and fans to the schools that need them, Mayor Michelle Wu said when she declared a heat emergency for Thursday and Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

