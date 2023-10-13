Fall things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Boston 25 has a few ideas.

Pumpkin Palooza (Seaport)

Pumpkin season is here! To celebrate, head over to the Lawn on D in the Seaport this Saturday for Pumpkin Palooza! This free event features live music, a screening of Hocus Pocus, lots of family activities including bubble soccer and free pumpkins for painting, and there’s food and drinks available to purchase. Halloween costumes are encouraged!

Newburyport Fall Fest

For another opportunity to enjoy fall along the water, head north to Newburyport for this year’s Fall Fest. This event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Waterfront Park on Merrimac Street, and you’ll enjoy live music, and offerings from local crafters, and there will be food trucks there too.

Wachusett Applefest

Seeking a festival with mountain views instead? Look no further than Wachusett Mountain in Princeton, where the 39th annual Applefest will be underway this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a craft fair, lots of family activities, and an Oktoberfest celebration with beer and German food. You can also take the scenic Skyride up the mountain to enjoy the foliage. You do need tickets to attend the festival, but kids 5 and under get in free.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

