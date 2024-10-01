FAA investigating reports of laser strike of Delta plane landing in Boston

BOSTON — The FAA investigating reports of a laser strike of a Delta plane landing in Boston.

According to the FAA crews on Flight 2088 reported being illuminated by a green laser approximately 9 miles northeast of Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 29.

No injuries were reported and local authorities were notified.

There were 13,304 laser strikes reported by pilots to the FAA in 2023.

313 pilots have reported injuries from laser strikes to the FAA since 2010.

“People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents,” the FAA said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group