‘Eyes wide open’: Mass. AG Campbell promises vigilance in wake of 2024 election

BOSTON — In the wake of Tuesday night’s historic election, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell promised Wednesday that the Bay State is prepared to fight for its citizen’s rights.

“This office always strives to do things in a collaborative approach, but we understand, based on either the commentary from the President-elect Project 2025 or other commentary, we go into this with our eyes wide open that we may have to do more to protect our residents, and we’re ready to do that,” Campbell said.

Trump earned 292 electoral votes while Vice President Kamala Harris earned 224 with three states yet to be called as of Wednesday, The Associated Press.

The electors who are part of the Electoral College will cast their votes in the state they represent on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December, the National Archives said. That means it will happen on Dec. 17, 2024.

After the votes for each — the president and vice president — are completed, the results will be sent to Congress where they will be officially counted on Jan. 6, 2025.

The sitting Vice President, in this case, Harris, oversees the count as the President of the Senate as a formality. She will then declare the official winners of the two offices.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group