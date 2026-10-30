Eye Spy? Smart glasses raise questions about recording and consent

Mass. — Growing privacy and safety concerns surrounding camera-equipped smart glasses are prompting school restrictions, legal challenges and calls for new regulations across Massachusetts.

The technology, which combines artificial intelligence with wearable cameras, is facing increased scrutiny following criminal charges linked to alleged recordings on Boston Common and broader questions about privacy in public spaces.

Meta’s AI smart glasses offer features including live translation, hands-free texting, navigation assistance and tools designed to help people with visual impairments. But the growing popularity of wearable recording technology has raised concerns about privacy and whether users and the public fully understand the risk associated with recording.

Concerns intensified following the arrest of a registered sex offender on Boston Common, accused of using camera-equipped sunglasses to record children as their parents changed their clothes at the Frog Pond. The case has renewed debate over how wearable cameras can be used in public spaces and whether existing laws provide enough protection.

Kade Crockford, director of Technology and Justice Programs at the ACLU of Massachusetts, warned that users could be breaking state laws that prohibit secret recordings and recordings of intimate images without consent.

“Even if we are in a public space, we still expect some level of privacy, of anonymity,” Crockford said.

The ACLU has also raised concerns about the possibility of facial-recognition technology being added to smart glasses in the future. The organization argues such technology could allow users to identify people in places such as protests, medical clinics, subways or playgrounds without their knowledge.

“These technologies, particularly when they’re embedded with things like facial recognition technology can strip that anonymity and privacy in an instant,” Crockford said.

Meta has acknowledged it is exploring facial recognition technology, but that nothing has been released to consumers, and no final decisions have been made.

“If we do decide to roll something out, we will take a thoughtful approach and do so with full transparency,” a Meta spokesperson told Boston 25 in a statement.

Smart glasses can be difficult to distinguish from traditional eyewear. Most feature thicker frames and a small camera lens near one corner. While some manufacturers, like Meta, use LED indicator lights to signal when the glasses are recording, some experts question whether a flashing light provides sufficient notice to the public.

An associate professor of computer science at Northeastern University says questions remain about consent, data storage and access to recordings.

“What is considered consent?” said Prof. Aanjhan Ranganathan. “Is it enough if we are just aware that you’re being recorded?”

Ranganathan also raises concerns about where recorded data is stored and who can access it.

“Where does it go? Is it actually on the device? Who has access to these recordings,” Ranganathan said.

School districts across Massachusetts are also weighing restrictions on the technology. Cambridge Public Schools have banned smart glasses, citing concerns about AI-assisted cheating and student privacy, while officials in Boston and Worcester have considered similar measures.

“I think maybe for parents, there’s concern for safety, privacy and, you know, just educational expectations and rigor without utilizing outside devices,” said Molly McCullough, vice chair of the Worcester School Committee.

Meta is facing legal challenges related to its data handling. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in California alleges that private moments recorded through smart glasses were reviewed by thousands of overseas contractors without users’ knowledge. Meta has said it disagrees with the allegations and intends to fight the lawsuit.

“If you use Meta AI, we may review that data to help improve our products and people’s experiences,” Meta told Boston 25 in a statement. “This works the same way as many other companies. We take steps to filter this data to help remove identifying information and to protect people’s privacy.”

Massachusetts lawmakers are working to reconcile competing versions of a consumer privacy bill that could create new regulations governing smart glasses and other personal recording devices across the state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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