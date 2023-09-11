‘Extremely saddened’: Off-duty Seekonk police officer killed in Somerset motorcycle crash

SEEKONK, Mass. — Seekonk police have identified an off-duty officer as one of the two people who were killed in a motorcycle crash in Somerset early Saturday morning.

Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis was the passenger on a motorcycle that crashed at the Route 103 rotary.

Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and a vehicle with two victims lying in the roadway, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and Officer DeForitis was taken by Somerset EMS to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

According to Seekonk police, DeForitis served with the department for just under three years and attended the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy in 2021.

“Since that time, she has been assigned to the Patrol Division and was outstanding in her various roles as a community outreach officer,” the department said.

“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh,” the department added.

Seekonk Superintendent Kidwell says in a statement Officer DeForitis had an “invaluable impact” on the student body and “was an absolute delight to work with.”

“The Seekonk school community is extremely saddened to hear of the unexpected loss of Officer DeForitis. Seekonk Public Schools had the privilege of working alongside Officer DeForitis on many occasions as she served as a community outreach officer for Seekonk Police,” says Kidwell. “Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time.”

Grief counselors will be available in the coming days to assist students and staff as the district mourns the unexpected loss of Officer DeForitis.

The man who died has not been identified and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

