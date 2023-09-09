2 dead after motorcycle crash in Somerset

SOMERSET, Mass — Somerset police are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 1:14 a.m. police responded to a call that a vehicle had struck a phone pole at the MA Rte. 103 rotary.

Upon arrival, officers located a motorcycle and a vehicle with two victims lying in the roadway.

The male victim, who is believed to be the operator of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead on-scene.

The female victim, who is believed to be a passenger on the motorcycle, was transported by Somerset EMS to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld at this time, police say,

The driver of the vehicle was transported by Somerset EMS to a local hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Initial investigations shows that the motorcycle entered the rotary in the wrong direction, colliding with the vehicle, police say.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Somerset police with the assistance of Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

