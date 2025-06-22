Extreme heat warning issued for most of Massachusetts through Tuesday

MASS. — The state’s first heat wave since last summer has begun, and temperatures will continue to rise throughout the next couple of days.

An extreme heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties through 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Southern New Hampshire is under a heat advisory and extreme heat watch during the same period.

The Boston 25 weather team expects temperatures to go up into the high 90s, with Tuesday potentially being a record-breaking day in terms of heat.

“Given that this is our first heat wave of the year, we want to ensure Massachusetts residents take action to stay safe, including keeping hydrated, limiting strenuous activity, and finding a cool place to stay indoors if possible,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Hot weather can sneak up on us, especially after a cool and rainy spring, but planning ahead is essential.

Residents and visitors can cool off at the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s (DCR) 79 waterfronts, 24 swimming pools, and 20 spray decks across the state. For more information, visit the link here.

”We encourage people to cool off at DCR’s waterfronts, beaches and splash decks, or check out the cooling centers near where you live," Healey added.

Boston Mayor Michell Wu has declared a heat emergency for the city through Tuesday.

“With this heat emergency coming as we kick off the summer season, we ask our community members to please take care and prepare accordingly for the extreme heat,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “City staff are working to ensure that all residents can have a safe and enjoyable summer. Be sure to stay hydrated, take breaks from working outside, and regularly check in on neighbors, friends, and family.”

Monday will bring a warm start with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid-90s again. Tuesday will be the peak of this heat wave. We could be looking at triple-digit highs, with heat index values topping 110° at times. Record-breaking temperatures are a real possibility, so be prepared for extreme conditions.

