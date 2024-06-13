‘Expect heavy delays’: Crews responding to busy Canton intersection for multiple power lines down

CANTON, Mass. — Crews are responding to Washington Street in Canton after a tractor trailer struck some wires and poles, police and fire officials said.

Police issued a traffic advisory for the area of 95 Washington St., also known as Cobbs Corner, a popular local destination with several businesses and restaurants.

“Expect heavy delays in the area throughout the day. There will be NO access to the intersection, seek alternate routes,” police advised.

An 18-wheeler truck hit a low wire, which pulled down a pole and power was lost to Cobb Corner businesses, Deputy Fire Chief Scott Johnson said in a statement.

Eversource and Verizon are on scene and “should be on scene all day repairing the damage,” Johnson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

