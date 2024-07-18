Excessive heat and stormy weather doesn’t damper Zach Bryan concert

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Thousands enjoyed seeing Zach Bryan at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night despite the excessive heat and stormy weather.

Lots of people say they bought pop-up tents for the shade as a heat wave hit Foxboro with temperatures soaring into the 90s.

Many also brought extra clothes after getting stuck in the rain at concerts inside Gillette before.

“We learned that lesson the hard way the first two times in a row because we also saw Luke Combs and it was also like downpouring, so we learned that lesson and now we bring a change of clothes whenever it calls for some weather,” said Julia Celio.

Luckily the severe weather held off for most of the concert Wednesday.

