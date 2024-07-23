‘Exceptionally violent’: Teen facing murder charge in Chelsea brawl that left man dead, DA says

CHELSEA, Mass. — An 18-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with a brawl in Chelsea over the weekend that left another man dead, prosecutors said.

Joksin Briones-Blandon was arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Santos Cartegena, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Officers responding to reports of several men fighting at the intersection of Highland and Grove streets around 10 p.m. Saturday found Cartegena suffering from multiple stab wounds, the Chelsea Police Department said.

Cartegena transported himself to Whidden Hospital and was then flown to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Sunday.

Surveillance video showed Briones-Blandon grab a kitchen knife from a backpack and stab Cartegena in the back during the brawl, according to prosecutors.

“This was an exceptionally violent incident that was captured on video, giving investigators valuable information to help determine what happened and who was involved,” Hayden said in a statement. “I offer my deepest sympathies to Mr. Cartegena and his family and friends.”

Briones-Blandon was arrested shortly after the fight when he returned to the scene to recover a red motorcycle.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

