BOSTON — Boston is preparing for a different sort of tea time this weekend.

The city will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party this Saturday, December 16. If you would like to head into the city to join your fellow Patriots in making a statement against King George, here’s what you need to know.

WHAT TIME DOES IT START?

The 250th anniversary is more than just the tea dumping. First, a 90-minute presentation examining the legacy of the Boston Tea Party of 1773 will take place at the Old South Meeting House at Faneuil Hall at 4pm. While tickets inside are sold out, the show will still be broadcast on video boards outside in Faneuil Hall plaza for the general public.

Then the Patriots and Loyalists will take to the streets to sort out their disagreements. We’re sure everyone will be able to sort it out.

Then at 6:15 p.m., there will be a reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of the People where Samuel Adams and the colonists had their final meeting regarding the tax on tea. Tickets are unassigned so if you want a good seat, make sure to get there early.

The colonists will then take to the streets, marching from Washington Street to the Pearl Street Extension.

WHEN WILL THE TEA GO OVERBOARD?

If you just want to see 340 chests of tea get wet, the East India Company’s finest will take a dip at 8:00 p.m. when the Sons of Liberty storm the brig Beaver and ship Eleanor. Viewers are encouraged to participate and yell “Huzzah!” as the tea goes rear over, well, tea kettle into the frigid ocean waters. Bleacher seating will be available as well as standing room.

Everything you need to know before the Boston Tea Party's 250th anniversary reenactment (BostonTeaParty250.org)

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

This weekend isn’t just about dumping tea. In addition to the historic reenactments, there will be special exhibits, theatrical performances, virtual presentations, genealogical programs and much more. Check this link for more info.

HOW SHOULD I GET THERE?

Given that it will be the week before Christmas, it’s probably best to not test your luck finding parking and take the T in. Both the Downtown Crossing and Government Center stops are within walking distance and an easy ride in on the Green Line.

