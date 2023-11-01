Everett superintendent placed on leave amid investigation into complaints

EVERETT, Mass. — Everett Public Schools Superintendent Priya Tahiliani was placed on paid administrative leave Monday pending the outcome of an outside investigation, the city’s school committee decided in a 7-to-3 vote.

The decision to place Tahiliani on leave was “non-disciplinary” in nature, according to Everett School Committee Chair Michael Mangan.

Deputy Superintendent Kim Tsai will serve in an interim superintendent role until the committee meets on Thursday to discuss the appointment of an acting superintendent, Mangan said.

Mangan didn’t share any additional details on the unfolding situation.

The school committee voted in favor of removing Tahiliani, despite objections from teachers and students.

Students who attended the meeting were seen holding signs in support of Tahiliani that read, “Keep Priya” and “It’s not too late to do right.”

Prior to the vote, the school committee was presented with complaints against Tahiliani from 10 individuals who alleged a hostile work environment.

Samantha Lambert, a school committee member who voted against removing Tahiliani, said in a statement, “Superintendent Priya Tahiliani was placed on administrative paid leave pending an investigation of unknown claims made by unknown people without notice to her.”

Tahiliani’s contract wasn’t renewed in March, a year after she filed a complaint with the state accusing the mayor and other school committee members of racism and discrimination, The Boston Globe reported.

Tahiliani has served as superintendent since 2020.

