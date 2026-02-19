Estate sale company owner held on bail after failed court appearances and credibility issues

The owner of an estate sale company, accused by multiple clients of taking their money, faced a judge on Thursday.

It comes months after Boston25 first reported on the complaints against Alan Davidson.

Davidson was due in court on a capias arrest warrant, meaning he failed to appear for a previous hearing.

Before the hearing, the man behind Chestnut Hill Estate Sales and Rainmaker Estate Sales, explained he believed he was in court to put together a payment plan.

Ed Burnim is suing Davidson’s companies for allegedly not getting the money he believed was owed to him after hiring Davidson to conduct an estate sale at his home in Canton in 2024.

During the Thursday hearing, the judge told Davidson he needed to fill out a financial disclosure form. Davidson had already done so and handed the document to the court officer.

The judge asked Burnim, the plaintiff, if he had any questions.

“I’d like to know if he still owns four vehicles. As of a couple months ago, they were registered in his name,” Burnim told the judge.

“How do you know that, sir?” the judge responded

“I had a private investigator tell me,” Burnim replied.

The judge proceeded to ask Davidson about the cars he owned. Davidson explained he owned two cars and leased two others.

“I currently own two vehicles,” Davidson told the judge.

“So, tell me about the other vehicle that you didn’t put in the financial statement,” the judge asked.

Based on that detail, the judge determined Davidson was not credible.

“The defendant will be held on $7,394.12 bail for a contempt hearing you will have in 30 days,” the judge said.

“I don’t understand. Sir, I just got out of the hospital,” Davidson pleaded.

After the hearing, Burnim said he was surprised by the outcome.

“I think he’s done this to so many people that somewhere along the line, he’s got to be stopped,” Burnim said. “I was more interested in trying to stop him than I was actually in the money.”

Davidson is due back in court on March 19 for a contempt hearing.

