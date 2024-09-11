Raging blaze burns through multiple businesses on the North Shore

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Several mutual aid companies were called to a Lynnfield strip mall after heavy flames broke out on Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the area of Post Office Square and saw fire shooting through the roof of multiple buildings.

Video shows crews from Woburn, Lynn, and Saugus assisting to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials say there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews are still working to get the fire under control and we will update you with any new information we receive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

