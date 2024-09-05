Police seeking footage of vehicle accused of striking, killing dog on the North Shore

MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, Mass. — Authorities are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras for any signs of a vehicle accused of a hit-and-run crash on a dog Tuesday night.

Manchester by the Sea Police say the pooch was struck and killed by an older white Ford or Mercury station wagon between 8:10 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the area of Ocean Street or the surrounding area on Summer Street.

It is unclear if the dog was leashed, which direction the vehicle fled, or what charges the driver could potentially face.

If you live in that area and think you can assist with the investigation, police urge you to reach out.

No further information was immediately available.

