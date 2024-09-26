Police looking for driver accused of pedestrian hit-and-run in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian and fled the scene Saturday night.

Haverhill authorities say the hit-and-run occurred in the area of 350 Washington Street. The condition of the victim was not immediately available.

The vehicle, described as an older model, gold or beige, four-door sedan, was last seen traveling westbound on River Street at 8:24 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Keith Cronin at 978-373-1212 ext. 1225.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

