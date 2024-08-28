Marblehead jogger bitten by dog off leash, not coyote, officials say

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Authorities clarified on Wednesday that a jogger previously thought to have been attacked by a coyote was actually bitten by a dog off its leash.

“We are updating this messaging to inform neighbors and visitors that use the path, that the biting animal in this incident has been contained and not a threat to those using this space,” Marblehead Police wrote in a social media post.

The original incident occurred on Monday night in the area of Brown Street in the Neck neighborhood.

Officials are reminding residents to remain vigilant of coyotes in the area.

“Our co-existence with them depends on following the best practices outlined in the link below,” police said.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group