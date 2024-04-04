Lynn apartment building evacuated after high winds rip off part of roof

LYNN, Mass. — High winds during Thursday’s nor’easter ripped part of the roof right off a Lynn apartment complex.

Firefighters initially responded to 17 Beach Road just after 8 a.m. for a report of damage to the roof but found that 11 Beach Road had had its rubber roofing membrane along with the insulation foam board dislodged due to the weather, according to the Lynn Fire Department.

Pieces of debris were scattered in the alley between 17 Beach Road and the 19-unit apartment building.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Lynn roof blown off (Lynn Fire Department)

No injuries were reported, but out of an abundance of caution, District Chief John Sr. says residents from 11 Beach Road were evacuated while companies searched both buildings.

Lynn Inspectional Services was called to the scene and deemed the apartment to be structurally sound. However, power to the building was shut down due to water getting into the main electrical system.

Crews are working to make repairs.

17 Beach Road was not evacuated and received only minor damage, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group