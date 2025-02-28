‘Disappointed’: Historic Newbury home to be demolished despite lawmakers efforts to save structure

NEWBURY, Mass. — The US Fish and Wildlife Service notified the Commonwealth on Friday that it will be moving forward with the demolition of “The Pink House” in March.

The Pink House, which was made available for purchase at auction in July 2024, was built on Plum Island in Newbury in 1925. No suitors for the home emerged during the auction, largely in part because the winner would have had to move it to a new location. There are also serious health hazards present inside, including lead-based paint, asbestos, and mold.

Governor Maura Healey stepped in in October 2024 when demolition for the historic landmark was initially planned, hoping to find a path forward to keep the structure in tact.

“Last fall, we stepped in on behalf of community members, businesses and our tourism industry to try to preserve this important economic driver and landmark,” Governor Healey said. “With the partnership of Leader Bruce Tarr and State Representative Kristin Kassner, we worked diligently toward a solution with FWS but unfortunately they are moving forward with the demolition. Though the house will be removed, we remain committed to working together to evaluate additional steps we can take to ensure that the legacy of the Pink House will endure.”

Governor Healey called the structure a “beloved fixture” on Plum Island and “a special part of the history, culture and fabric of greater Newbury and Newburyport.”

“While I am both frustrated and disappointed that we couldn’t find a way to save this iconic structure that is important in so many ways, I am deeply appreciative to everyone who worked tirelessly to achieve the common goal of preserving this structure,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester).

The Pink House is constructed of wood, pressboard, and shingles, and has an asphalt roof. Interior walls are constructed of plaster and sheetrock. Floors are carpet and linoleum. The basement is about 628 square feet and is said to be covered with standing water.

