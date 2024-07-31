Herd of goats escape Georgetown enclosure, are led to safety by Lynnfield officer

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — On Tuesday night, several wayward goats were found wandering through the streets of Lynnfield.

Officer Pisano responded not so high on a hill, where a lonely goatherd of 5 kids were wandering around the area of Tedford Lane. The goats had originally escaped from the Goats To Go Farm in Georgetown.

The officer established himself as the alpha and with the help of neighbors and Animal Control Officer Crockett, shepherded the goats to safety.

Ten goats total were reported missing, but all were safely located as of Wednesday morning.

