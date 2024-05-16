Hazmat incident at North Andover Middle School prompts emergency response

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The North Andover Middle School was evacuated Thursday morning and students were transported off campus following a hazmat incident.

According to officials, contractors were removing a tank that was supposed to be emptied of materials used in the science labs. However, crews realized the tank may not have been fully empty, prompting an emergency response.

North Andover Police and Fire were called to the scene and quickly evacuated the building. There were no reports of any injuries and there is no immediate danger, according to authorities.

“The North Andover Public Schools and North Andover Police Department transported students off campus and more information regarding dismissal procedures will be shared with families,” town officials wrote in a social media post.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

