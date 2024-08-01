Deadly head-on collision in Methuen under investigation

METHUEN, Mass. — A person is dead after a vehicle and a dump truck collided on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to the area of Lowell Road near Winstead Avenue around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a car crash found that a Toyota Rav4 and a Mack dump truck collided head-on, according to Methuen Police.

The driver of the Rav4 became entrapped inside the vehicle. They were eventually freed and flown via medical helicopter to a regional trauma center where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the deceased driver is not being released at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Methuen Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, the Massachusetts State Police Truck Team, and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

