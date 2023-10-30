‘Actually running for something’: Beverly man with non-political sign now has cause to rally behind

BEVERLY, Mass. — A Beverly man who created a lot of buzz (and laughs) with his “non-political” sign now has a worthy cause he can get behind.

In 2021, Vinny Egizi looked around at the intense political divide throughout the country and decided he needed to pick a side.

He created a political lawn sign that read: “VINNY EGIZI: I’m not running for anything. I just wanted my own sign.” The gag gave neighbors and passersby a good chuckle, with some neighbors even writing in his name in local elections.

Now Vinny has a new sign on his lawn to go with the original, a running-mate of sorts.

Vinny’s daughter, Allegra, is running the Boston Marathon in 2024, so the new sign says she is “actually running for something” to help gather donations for Beverly Hospital.

The sign is displayed proudly next to her father’s.

To donate to Allegra’s cause, click here.

