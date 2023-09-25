2 children hospitalized after being struck by speeding car in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Two children were transported to a Boston hospital after being hit by a car Monday morning.

Crews responding to the area of 98 Holyoke Street around 8:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian accident found that a 10-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy had been struck by a car, according to the Lynn Fire Department. Police say the car struck two parked vehicles as well.

The children were both transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Authorities say the driver stayed on scene and was cited for charges related to unsafe operation and speeding.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group