Enjoy the view: Gillette Stadium Lighthouse’s observation deck now open to public

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s quite the view for New England Patriots fans.

The new Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium opened on Sunday, giving visitors to its 360-degree observation deck incredible panoramic views of the stadium and surrounding areas.

“The Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium was reimagined as part of the north end renovation to bring an iconic feature to the stadium and Patriot Place that families could enjoy year-round,” Jen Ferron, chief marketing officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, said in a statement.

The “lookout” atop the Lighthouse will remain open 12 months out of the year for fans of all ages to enjoy the experience. An elevator takes visitors to the top of the 218-foot structure.

Standing more than 22 stories above the playing field, it serves as the tallest non-traditional lighthouse in the country and a new symbol of the region at New England Patriots and Revolution games.

Visitors can purchase tickets in person within the lobby of the lighthouse. Admission is $5 for adults, with free entry for children 10 and under.

Gillette Stadium will also be booking the top-level Lantern Room, as well as the Lookout observation deck, for function events.

The Lighthouse attraction is part of an expansion at the stadium that includes a new on-field beer hall, which opened in September.

Celebration Beer Hall is located underneath sections 101 and 102, adjacent to the endzone Lighthouse, and allow fans a view of the players as they walk from the locker room onto the field.

The space, a partnership between Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch, features a 4,000-square-foot indoor beer hall and a 2,000-foot outdoor patio. A 375-square-foot oval bar occupies the middle of the hall. Ticketholders will be able to spend their entire game day in the space, both before kickoff and after the final whistle.

For more information about the new experiences at Gillette Stadium, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group