Encore Boston Harbor to expand with 2 new hotels in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Encore Boston Harbor is set to expand its footprint in Everett as part of a new agreement between Wynn Resorts and former Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

The deal outlines plans for two additional hotels to be built across from the existing resort and casino along Lower Broadway, further transforming the growing entertainment district.

New Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen says the city will see a major public benefit in return.

As part of the agreement, Wynn will contribute $25 million toward the construction of a new MBTA station in the area.

According to the mayor, construction on the project could begin as soon as this spring, with both hotels slated to open in 2028.

