Emergency red tide alert issued for parts of Cape Cod

CHATHAM, Mass. — An emergency red tide alert has been issued for several shellfishing areas on Cape Cod.

The Town of Chatham announced that shellfishing at Pleasant Bay, Jackknife, Potter’s Landing, North Beach, Crow’s Pond, Bassing Harbor, and Ryders Cove is off limits until further notice.

Red tide is a phenomenon where certain algae bloom and produce toxins that can accumulate in shellfish.

The closures are triggered when shellfish areas have unsafe toxin levels a nd are implemented to protect public health from potential poisoning caused by consuming contaminated shellfish.

Red tide closures can affect both recreational and commercial shellfish harvesting areas.

