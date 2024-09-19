Emergency crews stage rescue of sick boater amid rough seas off Sagamore Beach

BOURNE, Mass. — Emergency crews helped a sick boater back to shore amid rough seas off the coast of Sagamore Beach Thursday afternoon.

A Cape Cod Canal Harbor Patrol vessel, alongside Bourne and Sandwich fire crews, responded to a distress call off the coast of Sagamore Beach around 4:16 p.m. Bourne fire officials say the boater onboard a 26-foot sailboat called in the rescue, reporting that they felt sick among the 4-5 foot swells.

The vessels were able to find the sailboat around 800 yards offshore and rescue the man. He was taken back to dry land and evaluated by members of the Sandwich Fire Department.

Around 10 minutes after the rescue, the sailboat broke free of its anchoring and drifted back to shore, Bourne fire officials say.

A high seas warning/coastal flooding advisory in effect at the time, officials say.

No one was injured during the rescue operation.

The Bourne Fire Department asks that boaters check the weather before heading out on the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

