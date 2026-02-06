Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wins 2025 AP NFL Coach of the Year

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is the 2025 recipient of the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

The other candidates for coach of the year were:

Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears)

Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks)

Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers)

Vrabel, in his first year as head coach for the Patriots, had quite the impressive turnaround from their 2024 record of 4-13, leading the New England squad to a 14-3 record, second-seed in the AFC, and as the representatives of the AFC in the Super Bowl.

This is the second time Vrabel has won the award, winning it back in 2021 when coaching for the Tennessee Titans. He coached them to a 12-5 record and the number 1 seed in the AFC before falling to the Bengals in the divisional round.

“I just try to be me, and sometimes that’s good enough, sometimes it’s not,” Vrabel said. “But I just try to learn from every person, every great coach that I’ve been around, and try to make it my own style.”

Vrabel will also become the first person to start for and head coach the same franchise in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 on February 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

