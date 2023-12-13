Email invite for ‘electeds of color’ holiday party mistakenly sent to all Boston city councilors

BOSTON — A high-ranking member of Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration issued an apology after an email invitation for an “electeds of color” holiday party was mistakenly sent out to all members of the Boston City Council, 25 Investigates has learned.

Denise DosSatnos, Wu’s director of City Council relations, sent an email to the council’s “honorable members” that read, “On behalf of Mayor Michelle Wu, I cordially invite you and a guest to the Electeds of Color Holiday Party on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Parkman House, 33 Beacon Street.”

About 15 minutes later, however, DosSatnos sent out a follow-up email to council members, apologizing for the previous message.

'Electeds of color' emails (Screenshots obtained by 25 Investigates)

“I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding the Holiday Party for tomorrow. I did send that to everyone by accident, I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so,” DosSatnos wrote. “Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Mayor Wu’s office for comment on the matter and is waiting to hear back.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

