Electrical incident leads to one person injured, ‘significant’ power outage in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — A person was taken to the hospital on Saturday after they were electrocuted, which led to a ‘significant’ power outage in Revere, police chief Maria A. LaVita reports.

Revere police officers were dispatched near the railroad tracks at Park N Boston on 30 Railroad Avenue around 1:24 p.m. to reports of a person who suffered an electrocution. The incident also led to a significant power outage in the surrounding area.

Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man on the ground. Officers had to cut through a secured chain-link fence, topped with barbed wire and additional concertina wire, to access the man.

An on-scene investigation determined that the victim was working on power lines when he came into contact with a live wire, which resulted in a discharge of electricity. The man was then suspended in a safety harness before being lowered by coworkers.

A bystander, who was an off-duty nurse, was waiting at the Park N Boston, and used a snow pile to jump over the fence and provide aid. The nurse used an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and stayed with the victim until first responders arrived.

The victim was taken to Mass. Gen Hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

“The Revere Police Department would like to commend the bystander for her quick thinking and willingness to assist during this critical emergency,” Chief LaVita wrote.

Boston 25 has reached out to the National Grid for comment but has yet to hear back.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

