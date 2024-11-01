Early voting in Mass. wraps up Friday. How many Bay Staters have voted so far?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Early voting wraps in Massachusetts on Friday, which means Bay Staters have just hours left to cast ballots before the Election Day rush.

In-person early voting launched in Massachusetts on Oct. 19 and 505,523 ballots have been cast by in-person voters, according to state election officials.

There have also been 1,014,525 ballots cast by mail-in voting in the state. Nearly 30 percent of voters in the state have taken part in the early voting period.

The Friday closing time at early-voting poll locations across the state varies by town and city. To find out how long your polling location is open for, click here.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

