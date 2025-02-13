Elderly woman found dead in Exeter apartment identified, considered homicide victim, AG says

EXETER, N.H. — Authorities identified a homicide victim found dead in an Exeter apartment with “blunt impact injuries” over the weekend.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says 88-year-old Janet Rischeill Kelsen was found dead in her home on Front Street on February 9.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Kelsen’s cause of death was blunt head trauma.

Officials say there is no known threat to the public and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

